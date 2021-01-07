IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter To Lead Managed Infrastructure Services Business

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has appointed Martin Schroeter as Chief Executive Officer of the independent company that will be created following the separation of the company's Managed Infrastructure Services business, effective January 15. Schroeter served as IBM's Senior Vice President, Global Markets. He was the company's CFO from 2014 to 2017.

Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, said: "Martin has a deep understanding of the industry and has earned the trust of our clients and of the investor community. He has the strategic vision and business judgement to realize NewCo's enormous potential as the global leader in managed infrastructure services."

