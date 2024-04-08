IBM and Government of Spain Join Forces for AI Advancements

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Spain to accelerate AI innovations and bolster the national AI strategy. This partnership spans multiple facets of AI such as AI supercomputing, development and deployment of ethical and responsible generative AI features, as well as the creation of language AI models proficient in Spanish and co-official languages.



The recent advancements in generative AI have immense potential across multiple applications for governments and economies. With IBM's extensive expertise spanning the entire AI spectrum, from computational infrastructure to model development, the Spanish government is aiming to empower communities to harness the full potential of AI technologies.



This includes the development of a full-stack generative AI platform incorporating software based on open-source networks. Leveraging the assets created through this collaboration, the government seeks to cultivate an ecosystem of AI developers, positioning Spain as a global leader in AI innovation.



The development of LLMs (large language models) and SLMs (small language models) in Spanish and other regional languages will ensure the widespread use of AI across national, regional and local economies. The government intends to invest in human capital for upskilling and provide the necessary tools to support community-driven AI adoption. Small and medium-sized businesses and large organizations will gain from substantial productivity growth, cost efficiency and AI-driven innovations.



Ensuring responsible utilization of foundational models and associated generative AI platforms and supporting national and regional AI strategies through a collaborative approach, are major objectives of this initiative. Moreover, it will also foster transparency and deliver enhanced public services to citizens.



Advancing AI-driven methodologies for expediting the exploration and validation of new materials to enhance the sustainability of the semiconductor value chain is also a key agenda of the current collaboration.

Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world. Hence, the fruits of this joint venture will have a far-reaching impact on the world stage. The development of Spanish-based models will mitigate biases and provide competitive alternatives for the Spanish industry.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains, and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



The stock has gained 44.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 33.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.