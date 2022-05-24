IBM and EY Expand Alliance to Ease Workforce Challenges

International Business Machines Corporation IBM and EY recently set up Talent Center of Excellence (COE) to help organizations worldwide overcome some of the most pressing workforce challenges by navigating this new talent landscape via digital innovation and greater resilience. This expanded alliance will merge the EY Organization and Workforce, Mobility and HR Transformation business solutions with IBM Talent Transformation business and hybrid cloud and AI capabilities.

The COE, offering aids in areas like regulatory compliance, digital trust and security to help clients leverage the cloud at scale, will be a centralized virtual hub. Built with Red Hat OpenShift, it will be available on the IBM cloud. The organizations will now be able to focus on cost reduction and resilience and, at the same time, remain competitive in the digital age. Additionally, the clients will be able to overcome the urgent need to attract, retain and improve their workforce while transforming their HR function.

Using the human resource data and market metrics, IBM’s talent acquisition consulting services deliver better experiences and more predictable outcomes throughout the hiring cycle. Studying the hiring patterns of an organization allows IBM to design dynamic, intelligent workflows for the human resources operation model. The predictive workforce can make a more consistent and engaging candidate experience.

IBM is poised to gain from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM has lost 8.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.1%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

