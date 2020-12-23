IBM, Airbnb Settle Patent Litigation; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) and Airbnb (ABNB) have settled the patent lawsuit between the companies commenced earlier this year in Federal District Court in Delaware, and the case has been dismissed, IBM said in a statement. The terms of the settlement were undisclosed.

William Lafontaine, IBM's general manager of intellectual property, said, "IBM invests more than $5 billion annually in research and development. This agreement further demonstrates the value of our intellectual property that results from this innovation. We're pleased this matter has been resolved."

