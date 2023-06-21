IBM AI-Powered Tools to Enrich Wimbledon Digital Experience

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has collaborated with the All-England Lawn Tennis Club to introduce generative AI tools in the Wimbledon Championship and bring new features for a premium digital experience for the viewers. The All-England Lawn Tennis Club is aiming to increase fan engagement and expand the tournament's global audience by utilizing advanced AI technology from IBM watsonx.



One of the key introductions is the AI Draw analysis, which aims to foster greater discussion and engagement within the tennis fan community. Through analyzing a range of factors, the AI tools assign a rating to each player to indicate their favorability in the single draw. This feature enriches tennis enthusiasts with different perspectives and enables them to detect potential surprises in upcoming matches.



In addition, IBM also brings a new AI commentary feature that will enable fans to catch some exciting key moments of the matches through some insightful highlight clips accompanied by captions. These clips will be accessible through the Wimbledon app and the Wimbledon.com website. While live human commentary is already available for matches on Wimbledon's Show Courts, this new feature aims to enhance the experience for matches played on other courts as well.



IBM experts worked with The All-England Lawn Tennis Club to utilize the foundation model of watsonx and fine-tune AI with the unique language of tennis. The objective was to ensure that the content remains engaging and avoids monotony. To achieve this, diverse sentence structures and vocabulary were incorporated into the narration generated based on these foundational models. The goal is to add extra layers of depth and interest in the clips that keep the fans entertained, engaged and informed throughout the championship.



The newest addition to the AI-powered tools are already available in the Wimbledon app like IBM Power Index Leaderboard, IBM Match Insights and Personalized Highlights. IBM's Watson AI technology utilizes over 100,000 data points from every shot played in the tournament to equip fans with better measures to compare different players and give them a better understanding of probable winners in the tournament.



IBM watsonx is a next-generation AI and data platform that is designed to enhance the impact of AI across business operations. Its foundational models enable seamless synchronization with enterprises’ domain-specific data and knowledge. This also offers enhanced governance, which allows greater management and monitoring of enterprises’ AI activities.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability.



The stock has lost 0.8% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 0.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.