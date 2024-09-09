News & Insights

IBM To Acquire Oracle's Consultancy Accelalpha For Undisclosed Sum

September 09, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Monday announced the company's plan to acquire Washington-based Accelalpha, a global Oracle services provider.

Through the deal, IBM expects to expand its Oracle consulting expertise in supply chain and logistics, finance, enterprise performance management and customer transformation.

The company has not disclosed financial details of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

