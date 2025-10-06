IBKR's Option Contracts Grow in September 2025: What's Driving it?

Last week, Interactive Brokers’ IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment reported a 50.3% year-over-year surge in total option contracts in September 2025. Compared with the previous month, option contracts grew 10.6% to 150.2 million.



Futures contracts were 18.2 million, up 7.1% year over year and 5.7% from the previous month.

Along with heightened market volatility and increased client participation, factors that drove the rise in option trading include targeted product innovations, efficient onboarding and global expansion efforts.



Interactive Brokers’ continued efforts to diversify its product suite and develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, along with solid Daily Average Revenue Trades (“DART”) numbers, have been aiding top-line growth. Over the past five years (2019-2024), the company’s total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 21.8%, with the upward momentum continuing in the first half of 2025.



Given its technological superiority and other expansion initiatives, IBKR’s revenues are expected to continue to improve in the near term, supported by higher client acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 and 2026 revenues is $5.69 billion and $6.06 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9% and 6.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers’ Other Key Metrics for September

Net new accounts in September were 73,100, up 25.6% year over year but down 23.9% from August 2025. Total client DARTs were 3,864,000, representing a 46.7% increase from September 2024 and a 10.8% rise from August 2025.



Cleared average DARTs per customer accounts (on an annualized basis) were 203. The metric increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis and 8.6% from August 2025.



Client equity was $757.5 billion, which grew 39.9% year over year and 6.2% sequentially. Interactive Brokers recorded a client credit balance of $154.8 billion, which rose 32.6% from September 2024 and 5.7% from August 2025. The company's customer margin loan balance of $77.3 billion increased 38.5% from the year-ago month and 7.7% from the previous month.

Efforts Taken by IBKR’s Peers to Expand Product Offerings

IBKR’s key competitors, TradeWeb Markets Inc. TW and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, have also been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



TradeWeb launched electronic portfolio trading for European government bonds, spanning UK Gilts, EUR and single currency notes. Also, in 2019, Tradeweb was the first platform to introduce corporate bond portfolio trading.



Likewise, Robinhood has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands. Last month, HOOD launched the “Asset Match” feature for independent registered investment advisers. Also, the company introduced “Robinhood Social” to build a community for traders during its annual summit. In August, Robinhood launched pro and college football prediction markets, while in June 2025, it rolled out tokenized stocks in the European Union to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.

IBKR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Shares of Interactive Brokers have risen 21.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBKR trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.46, well above the industry average of 14.97.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 10.8% and 6.2%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

