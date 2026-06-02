IBKR's New Accounts Rise in May: Is Trading Momentum Fueling Growth?

Amid favorable market conditions and higher trading activity, Interactive Brokers Group IBKR recorded a surge in new account openings. The company’s Electronic Brokerage segment reported net new accounts of 135,900 for May. This marks a jump of 82% year over year and 30% from the last month.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts at the end of May were 4.99 million, up 32% from May 2025 and 3% from April 2026.



Rising volatility across equities, options and global futures has triggered a strong wave of trading activity among both retail and institutional investors, benefiting Interactive Brokers. Uncertainty around the rate-cut path, higher Treasury yields, crude-oil swings tied to U.S.-Iran diplomacy, elevated equity valuations, AI-capex concerns and broader macro-driven positioning have supported heavier trading volumes, keeping IBKR’s active, high-frequency client base highly engaged.



In addition to increased trading activities, factors that have been driving growth in IBKR’s client base are the brokerage firm’s competitive pricing and low-fee structure, attractive margin features, continuous product innovation, streamlined onboarding and an efficient operating model.



Supported by the company’s efforts to diversify its product suite and develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, along with its solid Daily Average Revenue Trade (DART) numbers, its revenues are expected to increase. Over the last five years (2020-2025), IBKR’s total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 22.8%, with momentum continuing in the first quarter of 2026.

Interactive Brokers’ Other Key Metrics for May

Total client DARTs were 4,969,000, representing a 47% increase from May 2025 and 17% from April 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 216. The metric rose 10% on a year-over-year basis and 14% from April 2026.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 152.7 million, up 19% year over year and 5% sequentially. Future contracts rose 3% year over year but declined 7% from the previous month to 20.4 million.



Client equity was $937.3 billion, which soared 49% year over year and 8% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $180.1 billion, up 34% from May 2025 and 3% from April 2026. The company's customer margin loan balance of $100.9 billion surged 65% from the year-ago month and 11% from last month.

Measures by IBKR’s Peers to Expand Product Offerings

Interactive Brokers’ key competitors, Charles Schwab SCHW and Robinhood Markets HOOD, have been rolling out products to bolster market share.



Schwab has been broadening its platform with alternative investments, expanded 24-hour trading and planned digital-asset/private-market capabilities to deepen client engagement and attract affluent, active and younger investors. These additions strengthen Schwab’s full-service ecosystem, helping defend assets while expanding market share across brokerage, wealth and advisory channels.



Robinhood is broadening beyond commission-free trading with futures, prediction markets, AI-powered tools, crypto products, Gold subscriptions, credit card and banking offerings. This product velocity deepens engagement with active traders, attracts younger investors and expands wallet share, positioning Robinhood to gain market share across trading, wealth and broader fintech services.

IBKR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 37.9% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 1.1%.





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Currently, Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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