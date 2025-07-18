$IBKR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBKR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $286,605,426 of trading volume.

$IBKR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IBKR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IBKR stock page ):

$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633

$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IBKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

$IBKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.375.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

