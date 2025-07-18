Stocks
IBKR

$IBKR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 18, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$IBKR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $286,605,426 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $IBKR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IBKR stock page):

$IBKR Insider Trading Activity

$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IBKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IBKR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBKR forecast page.

$IBKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.375.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
  • James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025

You can track data on $IBKR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IBKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.