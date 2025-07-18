$IBKR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBKR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $286,605,426 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IBKR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IBKR stock page):
$IBKR Insider Trading Activity
$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633
$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,792,148 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,761,787
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,685,457 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $93,391,172
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,343,007 shares (+1476.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,388,529
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 891,654 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,648,985
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 717,035 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,733,825
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 683,271 shares (+133.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,142,844
- RV CAPITAL AG added 637,440 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $35,320,550
$IBKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
$IBKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.375.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/18/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025
- Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025
