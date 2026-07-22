IBKR Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Engine Still Firing

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR used its second-quarter 2026 call to press a familiar point with more force: the company is scaling fast without giving up profitability. Management highlighted record revenues, pretax income, accounts, client equity and DARTs, while keeping pretax margin at 77%.

That combination mattered more than the earnings beat alone. The call centered on how account growth, product expansion and rising client engagement are widening the firm’s reach across retail, institutional and global markets.

IBKR Keeps Pairing Scale With Margin

IBKR reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share on net revenues of $1.88 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 and $1.79 billion, respectively. That translated to surprise rates of 7.81% on earnings and 5.14% on revenues.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Chief financial officer Paul Brody said the quarter produced another set of revenue and pretax income records, with commissions up 30% and net interest income up 23% from a year earlier. He tied that performance to stronger trading activity, higher customer balances and continued growth in margin borrowing.

The profitability message was just as important. Pretax margin held at 77%, extending a multiquarter stretch above 70%, a sign that Interactive Brokers is still converting volume and account growth into earnings efficiently.

Interactive Brokers Pushes New Products Abroad

Director of Investor Relations Nancy Stuebe, delivering chief executive officer Milan Galik’s prepared remarks, emphasized that the company used the quarter to widen product access and deepen international reach. New offerings included trading in Korea, broader crypto availability in Europe and a unified prediction markets destination.

Management also spotlighted IBKR Connector, launched with Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI, which lets clients connect AI chatbots directly to their brokerage accounts for research, portfolio review and trade preparation. That product stood out as one of the clearest strategic priorities on the call.

The company added that it received preliminary conditional approval from the OCC for a national trust bank charter, which would support direct custody for mutual fund and ETF customers. That points to a broader effort to expand the platform beyond core brokerage execution.

IBKR Sees Broad-Based Client Momentum

Management made clear that this quarter’s growth was not coming from a single pocket. Customer accounts rose 34% to 5.19 million, customer equity climbed 40% to $930.3 billion and total customer DARTs increased 36% to 4.82 million.

Brody said investors were taking on more risk through margin loans and derivatives, while uninvested cash balances still reached a record $182.4 billion. That balance between active trading and rising idle cash gave the company support across both commission and interest-related revenue streams.

The quarter also showed strength in overnight trading and introducing broker activity. Galik said growth is coming across regions and client types, while the introducing broker pipeline remained healthy with another double-digit number of integrations going live.

Interactive Brokers Frames Rate Risk Carefully

Net interest remained a major driver, but management spent time explaining the moving pieces. Brody said higher balances in margin loans and segregated cash more than offset pressure from higher interest paid on customer cash and a lower average Fed funds rate.

The release showed customer margin loans up 67% to $108.5 billion and customer credits up 27% to $182.4 billion, helping net interest income reach $1.06 billion in the quarter. At the same time, reported net interest margin slipped to 1.93% from 2.07% a year earlier.

Brody also offered a clear sensitivity framework: a 25-basis-point move in Fed funds would change annual net interest income by about $81 million, while a similar move across relevant non-U.S. benchmark rates would shift annual net interest income by about $38 million.

IBKR Q&A Highlights Confidence and Restraint

The analyst Q&A added useful texture around growth durability. Asked by Wolfe Research about heavier marketing spend and whether that supports sustainably faster account growth, Founder and Chairman Thomas Peterffy said returns on marketing are roughly proportional to the added expense, though he was careful not to promise a higher long-term growth target.

On capital, a Goldman Sachs analyst asked about excess capital and acquisitions. Galik said excess capital was about $10.3 billion, up roughly $1.1 billion from the prior quarter, but added that none of the acquisition ideas being pitched had stood out enough to pursue.

The Q&A also showed management leaning into newer businesses without overreaching. Executives described strong early traction in Korea, growing use of AI account connectivity and continued focus in prediction markets on economic, political and climate contracts rather than sports or entertainment.

Interactive Brokers Leaves a Clear Message

Coming out of the call, management’s posture was straightforward. The company is still centered on automation, low costs and global product breadth, but it is increasingly pairing that model with faster rollout of new tools and market access.

Just as important, executives sounded comfortable with current risk levels. Peterffy said the firm is closely monitoring client leverage and remains comfortable with margin exposure, while Galik described account and asset growth as broad and healthy across the platform.

Zacks Signals Point to Solid Near-Term Setup

IBKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 stocks paired with a Style Score of A or B offer the strongest potential for outperformance over the next one to three months, and IBKR’s Momentum and VGM readings are favorable on that measure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The mixed Value Score suggests the stock does not screen as strongly on valuation as it does on growth and momentum characteristics. Even so, Zacks signals are not static, and the current rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust in the wake of the quarter’s results.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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