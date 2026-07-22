IBKR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as Revenues, DARTs Increase Y/Y

Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 35.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues, growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades (DARTs). However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.



After considering non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $312 million, up from $224 million in the prior-year quarter.



Interactive Brokers reported comprehensive income available to common shareholders of $297 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $303 million, or 69 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter.

IBKR’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Adjusted net revenues were $1.88 billion, up 27.2% year over year. Total GAAP net revenues were $1.90 billion, up 28.1% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was $1.79 billion.



Total non-interest expenses increased 17% year over year to $440 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for communications costs.



Income before income taxes was $1.46 billion, up 31.9% year over year.



The adjusted pre-tax profit margin was 77%, up from 75% a year ago.



In the reported quarter, total customer DARTs jumped 36% year over year to 4.82 million.



Customer accounts grew 34% from the year-ago quarter to 5,185,000.

Interactive Brokers’ Capital Position Strong

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents (including cash and securities set aside for regulatory purposes) totaled $103.9 billion compared with $81.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $247.3 billion compared with $203.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total equity was $22.3 billion, up from $20.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Our View on IBKR

Interactive Brokers' efforts to develop proprietary software and enhance its emerging market customers and global footprint, along with its product suite expansion, are expected to continue aiding revenues. However, elevated expenses and high exposure to overseas geopolitical risks are headwinds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Currently, Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Release Dates of IBKR’s Peers

Here are some of IBKR’s peers that are yet to come out with quarterly numbers.



Robinhood Markets HOOD is slated to announce quarterly numbers on July 29.



In the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s quarterly earnings has moved lower to 39 cents. The figure suggests a 7.1% decline from the prior-year quarter reported number.



Tradeweb Markets TW is slated to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



In the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW’s quarterly earnings has been revised lower to 95 cents. The figure indicates a 9.2% rise from the prior-year reported number.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.