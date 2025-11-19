IBKR Opens Taipei Exchange Access: Another Step in Global Expansion?

Continuing with its global expansion efforts, Interactive Brokers IBKR recently announced that it has given its clients access to the Taipei Exchange, which is an Asian exchange for shares of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Eligible IBKR clients will now be able to trade equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Taiwan Depositary Receipts from a single platform.



This will allow investors to diversify their portfolios and include emerging, high-tech and creative industries as well as SMEs and micro-enterprises across Taiwan’s developing economy.



Since a long time now, Interactive Brokers has been making efforts to diversify its product suite to expand globally. Last month, it launched the Karta Visa card for clients to make purchases globally, while in August, it introduced Connections, a new feature designed to help investors discover trading opportunities and evaluate investments by highlighting related ideas across global markets. IBKR also launched zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore and NISA accounts to help Japanese investors build wealth tax-free. Such initiatives, along with the firm’s efforts to develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, have been aiding top-line growth.



Over the last five years (2019-2024), the company’s total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 21.8%. The upward momentum continued in the first nine months of 2025 as markets became highly volatile, supporting IBKR’s trading business.



Given Interactive Brokers’ technological superiority, its revenues are expected to continue to improve in the quarters ahead, supported by higher client acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 and 2026 revenues is $5.93 billion and $6.25 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.6% and 5.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBKR’s Competitors Expanding Product Suite

Interactive Brokers’ key competitors, TradeWeb Markets Inc. TW and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, have also been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



TradeWeb launched electronic portfolio trading for European government bonds, spanning U.K. Gilts, EUR and single currency notes. Tradeweb was also the first platform to launch portfolio trading for corporate bonds in 2019. Last month, TW announced the expansion of its dealer algorithmic execution capabilities for U.S. Treasuries to provide institutional clients with access to deeper liquidity and smarter execution strategies.



Likewise, Robinhood has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands. Last month, HOOD launched futures trading in the UK. In September, it rolled out Robinhood Ventures to expand retail access to the private markets. Also, Robinhood has introduced the “Asset Match” feature through TradePMR to expand into the registered investment advisers market.



With the help of rapid product innovation through vertical integration, Robinhood will likely be able to expand its client base, enabling greater operating leverage, thus paving the way for sustained profitability.

IBKR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 20.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBKR trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.66, well above the industry average of 14.06.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 17.1% and 8.1%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.