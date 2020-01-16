IBKR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.12, changing hands as high as $50.77 per share. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.50 per share, with $59.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.