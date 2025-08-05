IBKR July 2025 DARTs Rise: Is Product Suite Expansion a Catalyst?

Interactive Brokers IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for July 2025. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a year-over-year rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).



Total client DARTs in July were 3,498,000, representing a 27% increase from July 2024 and a 1% rise from June 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer accounts were 194. The metric declined 6% on a year-over-year basis and 1% from June 2025.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts grew 32% year over year and 2% from the previous month to 3.96 million. Net new accounts were 92,400, up 29% year over year and 16% from the previous month.



Total options contracts were 132.4 million in July 2025, up 12% year over year and 14% from the previous month. Futures contracts declined 13% year over year and 5% from the previous month to 17.5 million.



Client equity was $685.8 billion, which grew 35% year over year and 3% sequentially. Interactive Brokers recorded a client credits balance of $144.3 billion, rising 32% from July 2024 and up marginally from June 2025. The company's customer margin loan balance of $67.6 billion increased 20% from the year-ago month and 4% from last month.



Given the company’s solid DART numbers and a robust trading backdrop, its revenues are expected to improve in the quarters ahead. Over the last five years (2019-2024), total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 21.8%.



Moreover, IBKR has been continuously making efforts to develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, and expand its product suite and reach of its services.



In May 2025, the company extended the trading hours for Forecast Contracts to nearly 24 hours a day, while in April, it launched the prediction markets hub in Canada to capitalize on the rising demand for event contracts. In the first quarter of this year, IBKR added four new cryptocurrencies.



In November 2024, Interactive Brokers introduced Plan d’Epargne en Actions accounts to boost its offerings for its French clients. Also, the launch of IBKR GlobalTrader has enabled investors worldwide to trade stocks through mobile applications. Notably, IBKR has been one of the first brokers to introduce Overnight Trading on U.S. stocks and ETFs nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week. These efforts, along with several others, have been helping IBKR expand its market share.

Interactive Brokers’ Competitors Taking Similar Steps

IBKR’s key competitors, TradeWeb Markets Inc. TW and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, have also been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



TradeWeb launched electronic portfolio trading for European government bonds, spanning UK Gilts, EUR and single currency notes. Tradeweb was also the first platform to launch portfolio trading for corporate bonds in 2019.



Likewise, Robinhood has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands. A couple of months ago, HOOD launched Robinhood Legend in the U.K. In March 2025, the company introduced Robinhood Strategies, Robinhood Banking and Robinhood Cortex to boost wealth management offerings and the prediction markets hub.



In February 2025, Robinhood launched options trading in the U.K., while in January, it launched Futures.

IBKR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 46.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBKR trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.29, well above the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 9.7% and 6.7%, respectively. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

