IBKR Enables Crypto Transfers to Unlock Unified Investing

In a decisive step toward integrating digital and traditional finance, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has introduced a feature that allows clients to transfer existing cryptocurrency holdings directly into their IBKR-linked accounts.



The move will eliminate the need to liquidate digital assets before accessing broader financial markets, streamlining portfolio management and reducing transaction friction.

IBKR Expands Access With Direct Crypto Transfers

The new functionality will enable clients to move supported cryptocurrencies — such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana — from external wallets or platforms into their brokerage-linked crypto accounts. These in-kind transfers mean investors can retain their positions while gaining access to stocks, options, futures, currencies and bonds within a single platform.



By removing the traditional requirement to convert crypto into fiat before redeploying capital, IBKR is simplifying how investors interact with multiple asset classes.



The feature will allow users to manage their entire portfolio in one place, offering greater visibility and operational efficiency.

IBKR’s Cost Advantage in Crypto Trading

A key differentiator for the firm is pricing. Interactive Brokers offers cryptocurrency trading commissions ranging from 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, with a minimum of $1.75 per order and no added spreads or markups. This stands in stark contrast to many crypto-native platforms that can charge fees as high as 2% or more, often with additional embedded costs.



The ability to transfer assets directly will further enhance cost efficiency by eliminating the dual fees typically incurred when selling crypto on one platform and reinvesting elsewhere.

IBKR Strengthens its All-in-One Investment Platform

The launch aligns with IBKR’s broader push to position itself as a unified destination for both digital and traditional assets. Recent developments include 24/7 stablecoin funding and the addition of cryptocurrency derivatives, reflecting a steady expansion of its crypto ecosystem.



The company’s goal is to provide competitive pricing and diversified investment access without requiring multiple accounts. This integrated approach reflects the growing institutionalization of digital assets and increasing demand for seamless cross-asset investing.



Interactive Brokers’ crypto transfer feature builds on years of product innovation, including expanded global trading access, near round-the-clock trading capabilities and new financial tools across regions. By continuing to bridge asset classes, IBKR is reinforcing its competitive positioning in an evolving financial landscape.

IBKR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, IBKR shares have gained 60.8%, outperforming the industry’s 28.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers’ rivals, such as Charles Schwab SCHW and Robinhood Markets HOOD, are also rapidly evolving their crypto offerings.



Schwab’s latest development in the crypto space marks a decisive shift toward direct participation, as the firm prepares to roll out spot trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum starting this year. The launch is expected to follow a phased approach, beginning with internal testing and a limited client rollout before expanding more broadly, allowing Schwab to ensure compliance, custody security and a seamless user experience.



Until now, Schwab has largely relied on indirect exposure through crypto ETFs and thematic funds, but this upcoming launch signals a transition toward integrating digital assets directly within its core brokerage platform.



Robinhood has been doubling down on crypto as a core growth pillar, with its latest strategy centered on global expansion and deeper product innovation. HOOD has outlined a 2026 roadmap that includes expanding crypto access across the United States and Europe, while introducing more advanced offerings.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.