IBKR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Interactive Brokers GR (Symbol: IBKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.29, changing hands as high as $52.31 per share. Interactive Brokers GR shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.50 per share, with $62.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.30.

