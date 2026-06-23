IBKR Broadens AI Trading Reach With ChatGPT, Grok Integration

Interactive Brokers IBKR is further accelerating its push into artificial intelligence (AI) by adding ChatGPT and Grok to its expanding suite of AI-enabled investing solutions. The enhancement will expand AI-assisted trading beyond stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to include options, futures and futures options, enabling investors to interact with a broader range of markets through conversational prompts.



The launch builds on IBKR's earlier integration with Anthropic's Claude and highlights the broker's efforts to simplify market analysis and trading workflows without compromising investor oversight.



Now, existing customers can connect their IBKR accounts to ChatGPT, Grok or Claude within minutes at no additional cost, using their standard IBKR credentials and without sharing passwords or API keys with third-party providers.



As interest in AI-powered investing gains momentum, IBKR is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift. Users can leverage AI assistants to assess portfolio exposures, explore hedging strategies, track technical indicators such as the relative strength index, benchmark performance against major ETFs and create futures order instructions.



However, execution remains firmly in investors’ hands, as every AI-generated instruction must be reviewed and approved through a dedicated AI Instructions tab before reaching the market.

How IBKR Builds on AI & Platform Investments

The latest AI integrations complement an expanding suite of tools already available across Interactive Brokers' platforms. AI Screeners allow investors to search more than 70,000 global stocks using conversational prompts, while Investment Themes help users explore opportunities tied to trends, such as clean energy and cloud computing.



IBKR also introduced Connections, which maps relationships among companies, ETFs, derivatives and thematic datasets from a single interface. Ask IBKR enables clients to query portfolio exposure and concentration in plain language, and AI News Summaries provide concise updates tailored to holdings and watch lists.



Beyond AI, Interactive Brokers recently launched a unified interface for prediction-market contracts offered through Kalshi, CME and ForecastEx. The company has also added stablecoin funding capabilities, expanded access to Coinbase Derivatives products and benefited from growing engagement, with overnight trading volumes climbing to 8.1 million trades in the first quarter of 2026 from 2.8 million a year earlier.



For IBKR, these investments are part of a long-term strategy to simplify investing while broadening access to institutional-grade capabilities. By steadily adding new asset classes, intelligent research tools and innovative trading workflows, the company aims to help investors make better-informed decisions while ensuring that final control over every transaction remains in the hands of clients.

IBKR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the last six months, Interactive Brokers shares have gained 46.7%, outperforming the industry’s 4.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IBKR’s Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers is not alone in embedding AI into investing workflows. Several brokerages and investment platforms have accelerated their AI initiatives over the past year, though their approaches differ.



Among retail brokers, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD launched AI-enabled trading accounts that allow users to connect AI agents, including Claude and ChatGPT-based tools, to analyze portfolios and execute stock trades within predefined limits. Robinhood is also extending AI capabilities to credit-card purchases through agent-driven workflows.



Charles Schwab SCHW incorporated an AI assistant into its platform, with a focus on helping investors navigate research, educational content and trading tools. Rather than emphasizing autonomous trading, Schwab's approach centers on improving investor support and platform usability.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.