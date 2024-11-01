IBJ, Inc. Sees Surge in Marriage Agency Success

IBJ, Inc. (JP:6071) has released an update.

IBJ, Inc. has reported a strong performance in its Marriage Agency Business, with over 70,000 marriage meetings conducted in October 2024, a new record. The increase in meetings is attributed to a rise in new members and the success of their prefectural branch system, suggesting a significant growth in marriages expected towards the end of the year. The company, already responsible for 1 in 40 marriages in Japan, aims to expand its influence further, targeting 1 in 20 marriages in the future.

For further insights into JP:6071 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.