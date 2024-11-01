News & Insights

IBJ, Inc. Sees Surge in Marriage Agency Success

November 01, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

IBJ, Inc. (JP:6071) has released an update.

IBJ, Inc. has reported a strong performance in its Marriage Agency Business, with over 70,000 marriage meetings conducted in October 2024, a new record. The increase in meetings is attributed to a rise in new members and the success of their prefectural branch system, suggesting a significant growth in marriages expected towards the end of the year. The company, already responsible for 1 in 40 marriages in Japan, aims to expand its influence further, targeting 1 in 20 marriages in the future.

