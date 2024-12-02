IBJ, Inc. Sees Growth in Marriage Agency Business

IBJ, Inc. (JP:6071) has released an update.
IBJ, Inc. reports a positive performance in its marriage agency business with over 70,000 marriage meetings for two consecutive months, driven by a growing membership base and successful joint campaigns. As seasonal factors boost marriages in the fourth quarter, the company anticipates increased earnings and continuous growth by enhancing cooperation between its marriage and life design businesses.
