IBIT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (Symbol: IBIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.07, changing hands as low as $58.32 per share. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBIT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.11 per share, with $71.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.61.

