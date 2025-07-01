Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which added 24,760,000 units, or a 2.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF, which added 60,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of GSIB, in morning trading today Toronto Dominion Bank is trading flat, and Banco Santander is lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: IBIT, GSIB: Big ETF Inflows

