And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF, which added 60,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of GSIB, in morning trading today Toronto Dominion Bank is trading flat, and Banco Santander is lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: IBIT, GSIB: Big ETF Inflows
