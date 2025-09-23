And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW), which added 70,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of GLOW, in morning trading today SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK) is off about 0.3%, and Vanguard FTSE All World EX US ETF (VEU) is higher by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: IBIT, GLOW: Big ETF Inflows
