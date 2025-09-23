Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), which added 19,080,000 units, or a 1.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW), which added 70,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of GLOW, in morning trading today SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK) is off about 0.3%, and Vanguard FTSE All World EX US ETF (VEU) is higher by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: IBIT, GLOW: Big ETF Inflows

