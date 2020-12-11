EdtechX Holdings Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by IBIS Capital to acquire an education technology business, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman and CIO Charles McIntyre, co-founder and CEO of investment and advisory firm IBIS Capital, and CEO and Director Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, an Operating Partner at IBIS Capital. The company plans to target businesses in the education, training, re-skilling, human capital, and education technology industries with enterprise values between $400 million and $2 billion.



IBIS Capital's previous SPAC, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition, went public in October 2018 and completed its merger with Meten Education in March 2020 to form Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX; -77% from $10 offer price).



EdtechX Holdings Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EDTXU. Jefferies acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article IBIS Capital's second SPAC EdtechX Holdings Acquisition II prices $100 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.