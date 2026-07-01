IBio's IBIO-610 Achieves Near-Complete Activin E Inhibition In Obese Primate Study

(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO) announced new preclinical results showing that a single dose of its antibody candidate IBIO-610 reduced active Activin E levels by up to 98% in obese non-human primates, with suppression lasting through eight weeks.

The study demonstrated that IBIO-610 not only achieved durable pathway inhibition but also promoted fat-selective weight loss. When combined with Semaglutide, the therapy drove greater visceral and total fat reduction while cutting lean mass loss by 73% compared with Semaglutide alone.

Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., iBio's CEO and CSO, said the findings represent the highest degree of Activin E inhibition reported to date in this class, achieved with a single dose. He noted the potential for low-frequency dosing to improve patient experience and highlighted Activin E blockade as a promising opportunity in the evolving obesity market.

The full dataset will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Milan, scheduled for September 28 to October 2, 2026.

This marks a significant step in iBio's effort to develop differentiated, long-acting antibody therapies for obesity and related cardiometabolic diseases, positioning IBIO-610 as a potential first-in-class treatment option.

IBIO has traded between $0.56 and $3.82 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.75, up 1.16%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.87, up 6.86%.

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