iBio Unveils AI-Driven Antibody Discovery Strategy

Ibio ( (IBIO) ) has provided an update.

iBio, Inc. has unveiled an updated corporate presentation highlighting its pioneering approach in precision antibody therapeutics, powered by machine learning. The company is transforming from a plant-based CDMO to a leader in AI-driven antibody discovery, with a strategic focus on hard-to-drug targets and biologics. iBio’s proprietary technologies and strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Eli Lilly and AstralBio, are positioned to accelerate drug discovery and development, while expanding their pipeline in cardiometabolic and oncology fields. This bold move aims to capitalize on the growing antibody market, projected to reach $612 billion by 2032.

