$IBIO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBIO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,463,956 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IBIO:
$IBIO Insider Trading Activity
$IBIO insiders have traded $IBIO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTONIO BERNARDINO GUIMARAES PARADA purchased 183,823 shares for an estimated $499,998
- DAVID ARKOWITZ purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $49,999
- GARY SENDER purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999
- MARTIN BRENNER (See Remarks) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999
- FELIPE DURAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999
- MARC BANJAK (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999
- WILLIAM D CLARK purchased 1,838 shares for an estimated $4,999
$IBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $IBIO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 60,606 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,484
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 37,147 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,010
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 28,775 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,498
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,450
- UBS GROUP AG added 898 shares (+89800.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,200
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 583 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,428
- SRS CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 91 shares (+9100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222
