$IBIO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBIO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,463,956 of trading volume.

$IBIO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IBIO:

$IBIO insiders have traded $IBIO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONIO BERNARDINO GUIMARAES PARADA purchased 183,823 shares for an estimated $499,998

DAVID ARKOWITZ purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

GARY SENDER purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARTIN BRENNER (See Remarks) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

FELIPE DURAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARC BANJAK (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

WILLIAM D CLARK purchased 1,838 shares for an estimated $4,999

$IBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $IBIO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

