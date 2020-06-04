IBio Starts Preclinical Immunization Studies For Second COVID-19 Vaccine Platform

(RTTNews) - iBio Inc. (IBIO) said it has initiated preclinical immunization studies for its second COVID-19 vaccine platform, IBIO-201, with the potential for rapid manufacturing scale-up in iBio's FastPharming System.

The new subunit vaccine, IBIO-201, combines antigens derived from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein fused with iBio's patented lichenase booster molecule or LicKM, which is designed to enhance immune response.

The company noted that the addition of the LicKM booster to a subunit antigen is expected to improve the likelihood of achieving single-dose, prolonged immunity while also increasing manufacturing capacity through increased potency.

"As a company with purpose-built pandemic response capabilities, we are pleased that in a matter of weeks we successfully discovered and advanced two promising, unique, internally-developed, COVID-19 vaccine programs into IND-enabling studies," said Tom Isett, Co-Chairman & CEO of iBio.

iBio said that based on extensive research, it believes the lichenase thermostable immunomodulator protein technology has the potential to increase both the potency of subunit vaccines as well as the durability of the immune response.

Previously published peer-reviewed laboratory data demonstrated that an iBio lichenase-based vaccine candidate provided full protection against aerosolized pneumonic plague in non-human primates. In addition, published data have demonstrated the value of the lichenase technology in vaccine candidate applications targeting both anthrax and yellow fever virus.

The LicKM-Subunit vaccine, along with iBio's previously announced virus-like particle or VLP vaccine candidate, IBIO-200, will be tested at Texas A&M University System or TAMUS laboratories.

The testing will be done as part of the Master Joint Development Agreement established between iBio and TAMUS in 2016 as well as a Memorandum of Understanding entered into between iBio and Infectious Disease Research Institute or IDRI in April 2020.

iBio said its decision to exercise its option to include one of IDRI's novel adjuvants in any COVID-19 vaccine programs will be made within 60 days of completion of the immunization studies.

