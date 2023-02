(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO) shares are surging on Friday morning trade after announcing the disclosure of MUC16 as the target of its latest immune-oncology program for several types of solid tumors, including ovarian, lung, and pancreas cancers.

Currently, shares are at $1.51, up 102.34 percent from the previous close of $0.75 on a volume of 39,997,435.

