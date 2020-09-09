IBio Selects IBIO-201 As Leading Vaccine Candidate For Prevention Of SARS-CoV-2

(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO) said the company has selected IBIO-201, its LicKM-ubunit vaccine, as leading candidate for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company plans to engage additional collaborators for further characterization and testing of IBIO-201 prior to performing GLP toxicology studies.

"Our decision to evaluate IBIO-200 and IBIO-201 in tandem, and in combination with multiple adjuvants, proved beneficial given the results observed with IBIO-201 in preclinical studies. While IBIO-201 produced significantly higher anti-spike neutralizing antibody titers than IBIO-200, we are still encouraged by the potential of IBIO-200," said Tom Isett, CEO of iBio.

