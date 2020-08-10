IBio Says IBIO-201 Shows Ability To Elicit Anti-SARS-COV-2 Immune Response In Preclinical Studies

(RTTNews) - iBio Inc. (IBIO) on Monday provided an update on one of its proprietary vaccine candidates being designed to prevent infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company noted that IBIO-201 demonstrated the ability to elicit anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune response in pre-clinical studies.

iBio is investigating an array of adjuvants in combination with the company's proprietary lichenase carrier molecule or LicKMTM fused to a coronavirus subunit protein, IBIO-201, with the aim of producing a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 disease, and especially one for the elderly population.

The company has concluded ten distinct preclinical study arms for the IBIO-201 antigen-adjuvant combinations, including combinations delivered via intramuscular and intranasal routes. Datasets are being evaluated.

According to iBio, anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike titers to IBIO-201 were observed 21 days after immunization and the titers continued to increase over the 42-day study. Distinct, favorable Th1 and Th2 immune profiles were observed, the company added.

Early functional testing of mouse antisera from IBIO-201 immunized mice showed the presence of antibodies that interfere with the binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences to human ACE2 in ex vivo assays, iBio said.

The company plans to conduct additional testing of IBIO-201 antisera, including further evaluations of neutralizing titers in multiple assay formats.

In addition, significant immune profiling studies are ongoing to evaluate safety and immune protection correlates, including antigen-specific T cell responses and memory B cell testing. The additional testing for both IBIO-201 and IBIO-200 is occurring in collaboration with the Texas A&M University System or TAMUS laboratories.

