Markets
IBIO

IBio Says IBIO-201 Shows Ability To Elicit Anti-SARS-COV-2 Immune Response In Preclinical Studies

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - iBio Inc. (IBIO) on Monday provided an update on one of its proprietary vaccine candidates being designed to prevent infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company noted that IBIO-201 demonstrated the ability to elicit anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune response in pre-clinical studies.

iBio is investigating an array of adjuvants in combination with the company's proprietary lichenase carrier molecule or LicKMTM fused to a coronavirus subunit protein, IBIO-201, with the aim of producing a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 disease, and especially one for the elderly population.

The company has concluded ten distinct preclinical study arms for the IBIO-201 antigen-adjuvant combinations, including combinations delivered via intramuscular and intranasal routes. Datasets are being evaluated.

According to iBio, anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike titers to IBIO-201 were observed 21 days after immunization and the titers continued to increase over the 42-day study. Distinct, favorable Th1 and Th2 immune profiles were observed, the company added.

Early functional testing of mouse antisera from IBIO-201 immunized mice showed the presence of antibodies that interfere with the binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences to human ACE2 in ex vivo assays, iBio said.

The company plans to conduct additional testing of IBIO-201 antisera, including further evaluations of neutralizing titers in multiple assay formats.

In addition, significant immune profiling studies are ongoing to evaluate safety and immune protection correlates, including antigen-specific T cell responses and memory B cell testing. The additional testing for both IBIO-201 and IBIO-200 is occurring in collaboration with the Texas A&M University System or TAMUS laboratories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular