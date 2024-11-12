iBio reports Q1 EPS (46c), consensus (48c)

No revenue was reported for the first quarter ended September 30….Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2024 was approximately $11.3 million, inclusive of $0.2 million of restricted cash….”In our fiscal first quarter we advanced our collaboration with AstralBio, manufacturing and dosing a lead molecule with therapeutic potential for muscle wasting and obesity in non-human primate in vivo studies and progressing early work on additional targets. We strengthened our leadership team by hiring a seasoned business development executive, Kristi Sarno-a move essential to our efforts to critically enable new partners in antibody development for challenging targets,” said CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Martin Brenner, Ph.D. “We are pleased with our rapid progress and look forward to sharing data and further developments in the coming months as we work to advance our pipeline to the clinic in cardiometabolic diseases and obesity.”

