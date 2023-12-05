IBio Prices Public Offering Of 2.25 Mln Shares At $2/shr

(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a biotechnology firm, on Tuesday announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,250,000 shares and accompanying Series C and Series D warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares at a combined price of $2.

The company intends to use the proceeds of $4.5 million from the offering, which is expected to close on or about December 7, towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent for the offering, whereas Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC is acting as co-placement agent for the offering.

