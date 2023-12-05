News & Insights

Markets
IBIO

IBio Prices Public Offering Of 2.25 Mln Shares At $2/shr

December 05, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a biotechnology firm, on Tuesday announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,250,000 shares and accompanying Series C and Series D warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares at a combined price of $2.

The company intends to use the proceeds of $4.5 million from the offering, which is expected to close on or about December 7, towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent for the offering, whereas Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC is acting as co-placement agent for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.