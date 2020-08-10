iBio Is One of the Top Pandemic Opportunities

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The mere mention of progress with a novel coronavirus vaccine has created incredible interest in names like iBio (NYSE:IBIO) stock.

After all, if a company can get a vaccine to market quickly, economies can fully reopen. Millions of people could get a vaccine they desperately need. And the world can put a stop to the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The shares of some companies working on vaccines have jumped. For example, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has soared from $6.77 to $163 in months. Also:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO ) popped from $3 to $20.

(NASDAQ: ) popped from $3 to $20. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) ran from $17.91 to $74.

iBio has also been explosive, running from a low of 25 cents to a July 2020 high of $7.45. In fact, the last time I weighed in on IBIO stock, I said it could triple. That was on June 10, as the shares traded at $1.50. On July 20, iBio reached $7.40. Now the shares are changing hands for $3.77.

I believe that IBIO stock could triple again in the longer term.

iBIO Is Ready to Resume Its Rally

The company has already shown it can mass-produce plant-based vaccines quickly with the help of its FastPharming technology, which can, according to the company, shorten “timelines to the clinic and can move a program from gene sequence to protein production in as little as three weeks.”

In addition, iBio’s vaccine, IBIO-200, a virus-like particle (VLP), is currently in trials.

The company also just launched a second vaccine, IBIO-201, which it says “combines antigens derived from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein fused with the Company’s patented lichenase booster molecule, which is designed to enhance immune response.”

“The addition of the LicKM booster to a subunit antigen is expected to improve the likelihood of achieving single-dose, prolonged immunity while also increasing manufacturing capacity through increased potency,” iBio added.

What Sets IBIO Apart From Its Competitors

With its FastPharming technology, iBio can potentially take a vaccine and produce enough of it for hundreds of millions of people. In fact, according to iBio co-chairman and CEO Tom Isett, the company could create about 500 million doses of a high-quality vaccines.

“That scalability links directly to the modular technology behind our FastPharming Manufacturing System, which uses a relative of the tobacco plant as the ‘bioreactor’ to produce biopharmaceuticals,” he added.

Even better, the company’s technology can help decease contamination risks. Plus, mammalian viruses can’t grow in plants, the company reported.

IBIO Already Has Big Partners

IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) Watson Health recently agreed to allow iBio to use the IBM Clinical Development (ICD) solution. According to iBio’s press release:

“ICD is designed to help clinical trial sponsors and clinical site staff reduce the time and cost of clinical trials by centralizing and organizing information, providing 24/7 access to clinical trial data via a single URL from any web-enabled device, and providing a flexible and scalable data management platform to help design and manage clinical trials by incorporating optional clinical trial-specific features and services.”

Further iBio partnered with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) on the development of its COVID-19 Virus-Like Particle (VLP) vaccine development. And finally, the company is collaborating with Beijing-based CC-Pharming, which could help open doors for its vaccine throughout China.

The Bottom Line on IBIO Stock

Granted,iBio is still a gamble right now. However, with its FastPharming technology and two vaccines in the works, it’s well worth the gamble. Plus, its ability to quickly produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses sets IBIO stock apart from its competition.

I believe that iBio can explode even higher over time.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999. As of this writing, Ian Cooper did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

