iBio, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Updates on Advancements in Cardiometabolic Therapeutics

iBio, Inc. reports Q2 2025 financial results, highlights progress in therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases and obesity.

iBio, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter ending December 31, 2024, highlighting advancements in its preclinical pipeline and leadership changes. CEO Dr. Martin Brenner emphasized the company's focus on developing innovative therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases and obesity, particularly through in-licensing IBIO-600 and launching a bispecific antibody program targeting myostatin and activin A. The company also made key Board appointments and strengthened its financial position through a private placement. iBio reported revenue of $0.2 million and a net loss of approximately $4.4 million for the quarter, with increased R&D expenses driven by research activities. The company aims to transform drug discovery using its AI-driven platform.

Strengthened leadership with key Board appointments, reflecting a commitment to innovation and execution in the biotech sector.

Advancement in the preclinical pipeline with the in-licensing of potentially best-in-class IBIO-600, showcasing progress in developing next-generation therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases and obesity.

Initiation of a bispecific antibody program targeting myostatin/activin A, with plans for clinical investigation in obesity and cardiometabolic disorders in 2026, indicating strong future growth potential.

Improvement in net loss per share, decreasing from $2.42 to $0.48 compared to the same period last fiscal year, suggesting better financial management and reduced operational losses.

Revenue reported for the second quarter was only $0.2 million, indicating potential challenges in generating significant sales or achieving product-market fit.

Net loss remains substantial at approximately $4.4 million, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial sustainability.

Despite advancements in R&D, the company is still dependent on the success of future clinical investigations planned for 2026, leaving uncertainty about timelines and outcomes.

What were iBio's key corporate updates in February 2025?

iBio reported the strengthening of leadership, advancements in their preclinical pipeline, and the launch of a new bispecific antibody program.

What financial results did iBio report for the second quarter?

iBio reported a revenue of $0.2 million, a net loss of approximately $4.4 million, and increased R&D and G&A expenses.

What is the significance of the IBIO-600 antibody?

IBIO-600 is a long-acting, anti-myostatin antibody in-licensed from AstralBio, aimed at developing therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

How is iBio utilizing its AI-driven platform?

iBio's AI-driven platform is leveraged for successful antibody engineering and innovative therapeutic development for cardiometabolic diseases and obesity.

Who were the new Board appointments at iBio?

iBio appointed biotech veterans David Arkowitz and António Parada to its Board of Directors on November 25, 2024, enhancing leadership.

$IBIO insiders have traded $IBIO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONIO BERNARDINO GUIMARAES PARADA purchased 183,823 shares for an estimated $499,998

DAVID ARKOWITZ purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

GARY SENDER purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARTIN BRENNER (See Remarks) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

FELIPE DURAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARC BANJAK (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

WILLIAM D CLARK purchased 1,838 shares for an estimated $4,999

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $IBIO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, and provided a corporate update on its progress.





“In our second fiscal quarter we further strengthened our leadership with key Board appointments, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and execution as we work to develop next-generation therapeutics,” said CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Martin Brenner, Ph.D. “Following more recent developments, we also want to highlight the significant strides we have made in advancing our preclinical pipeline with the in-licensing of potentially best-in-class IBIO-600, the notable discovery of a novel Activin E antibody, and the launch of a bispecific antibody program targeting myostatin/activin A. We are excited by the momentum we have built through these results and remain focused on leveraging our AI-driven platform as we aim to transform the treatment landscape for patients with cardiometabolic diseases and obesity, offering hope for more effective, targeted therapies addressing the underlying causes of these conditions while improving overall metabolic health and quality of life.”







Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 & Recent Corporate Updates:









Discovered a novel antibody targeting activin E in collaboration with AstralBio , leveraging iBio’s Machine-Learning Antibody Engine to overcome significant technical challenges, demonstrating the platform’s ability to engineer innovative therapeutics potentially for cardiometabolic disease and obesity.



Expanded iBio’s cardiometabolic and obesity program with IBIO-600 , the long-acting anti-myostatin antibody in-licensed from AstralBio in January. IBIO-600 was discovered by AstralBio through the use of iBio’s Machine-Learning Antibody Engine and was designed for subcutaneous administration with the potential for an extended half-life.



Strengthened the Board of Directors





with the appointments of biotech industry veterans David Arkowitz and António Parada on November 25, 2024.













Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2024, was approximately $7.2 million, inclusive of $0.2 million of restricted cash.

















About iBio, Inc.







iBio (NYSEA:



IBIO



) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit



www.ibioinc.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.











Safe Harbor Statement







Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include statements regarding the potential for IBIO-600 to be best-in-class; leveraging iBio’s AI-driven platform to transform the treatment landscape for patients with cardiometabolic diseases and obesity, offering hope for more effective, targeted therapies addressing the underlying causes of these conditions while improving overall metabolic health and quality of life; IBIO-600’s potential for an extended half-life; iBio’s clinical investigation in obesity and cardiometabolic disorders in 2026; advancing as a clinical-stage biotech; the creation of a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs; and transforming drug discovery, accelerating development timelines, and unlocking new possibilities in precision medicine... Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including iBio’s ability to -leverage its AI-driven platform to transform the treatment landscape for patients with cardiometabolic diseases and obesity with more effective, targeted therapies addressing the underlying causes of these conditions while improving overall metabolic health and quality of life; extend the half-life of IBIO-600; advance as a clinical-stage biotech and commence a clinical investigation in obesity and cardiometabolic disorders in 2026; create a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs; and transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine the ability to advance iBio’s internal pipeline priorities in immuno-oncology and cardiometabolics, and drive partnerships in new therapeutic areas, the ability to finance when needed and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Juen 30, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, iBio, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







