iBio, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Progress Following Nasdaq Listing

iBio, Inc. reports third quarter financial results, highlighting progress in its drug pipeline and a recent equity raise.

iBio, Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025, highlighting key developments in its corporate strategy and pipeline. The company transitioned to trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "IBIO" and raised $6.2 million through a warrant inducement equity raise, enhancing its financial stability and supporting ongoing projects, including the anticipated regulatory submission for IBIO-600 in 2026. Significant progress was made with positive non-human primate data for IBIO-600, highlighting its potential as a long-acting anti-myostatin antibody, and the in-licensing of a first-in-class Activin E antibody targeting obesity. Research and development expenses rose due to increased activity in these areas, leading to a net loss of about $4.9 million for the quarter. Following the equity raise, the company's cash reserves increased to approximately $10.5 million, positioning it for continued growth in the biotech sector focused on transformative treatments for cardiometabolic diseases.

Potential Positives

iBio successfully transitioned to trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, enhancing corporate visibility and attracting potential long-term institutional investors.

The company raised $6.2 million through a warrant inducement equity raise, strengthening its financial position for future growth.

Promising non-human primate data for IBIO-600 indicates potential as a best-in-class long-acting anti-myostatin antibody, supporting its development pipeline in cardiometabolic diseases.

In-licensing of a first-in-class Activin E antibody expands iBio's pipeline, furthering its mission to develop transformative therapies for obesity and related conditions.

Potential Negatives

Increased research and development expenses have led to a higher net loss from continuing operations, raising concerns about the company’s financial sustainability.

The company reported a significant net loss of approximately $4.9 million for the quarter, which may deter potential investors.

The increase in G&A expenses, particularly in IT and consulting fees, could indicate inefficiency in managing operational costs.

FAQ

What financial results did iBio report for Q3 2025?

iBio reported a net loss of approximately $4.9 million for Q3 2025, compared to $2.6 million in Q3 2024.

What significant corporate milestone did iBio achieve?

iBio began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "IBIO," enhancing visibility and liquidity.

What are the key advancements in iBio's pipeline?

iBio achieved promising non-human primate data for IBIO-600 and in-licensed a first-in-class Activin E antibody.

How much did iBio raise through the warrant inducement equity raise?

iBio raised $6.2 million in gross proceeds through a warrant inducement transaction with institutional investors.

What are iBio's therapeutic focus areas?

iBio focuses on developing biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer, and other hard-to-treat diseases.

$IBIO Insider Trading Activity

$IBIO insiders have traded $IBIO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONIO BERNARDINO GUIMARAES PARADA purchased 183,823 shares for an estimated $499,998

DAVID ARKOWITZ purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

GARY SENDER purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARTIN BRENNER (See Remarks) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

FELIPE DURAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARC BANJAK (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

WILLIAM D CLARK purchased 1,838 shares for an estimated $4,999

$IBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $IBIO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq:IBIO), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update on its progress.





“During the third quarter we were able to broaden our access to investors given our move to Nasdaq and subsequently in April, strengthened our financial position with a $6.2 million warrant-inducement equity raise, positioning us for continued growth and keeping us on track for regulatory submission of IBIO-600 in 2026,” said Martin Brenner, Ph.D., DVM, iBio’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer. “At the same time, we made significant strides in our pipeline, with promising non-human primate data for IBIO-600 and the in-licensing of a first-in-class Activin E antibody, two antibodies we truly believe are bringing us closer to fulfilling our mission of delivering transformative therapies to patients suffering from cardiometabolic diseases and obesity.”







Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 & Recent Corporate Updates:











Began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange



under the ticker symbol “IBIO,” marking a significant corporate milestone that enhances visibility, improves trading liquidity, and aligns with the company’s strategy to attract long-term institutional investors.











In-licensed the aforementioned first-in-class Activin E-targeting antibody



from AstralBio, expanding iBio’s cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline.











Raised $6.2 million



in gross proceeds through a warrant inducement transaction with institutional investors, strengthening our balance sheet and providing additional working capital to support advancements in our pipeline.













Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results:









R&D expenses for the three months ending March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $1.9 million and $0.9 million, respectively, an increase of approximately $1.0 million. The growth in R&D expenses is mainly due to increased spending on consultants and outside services, consumable supplies, and personnel-related costs as a result of advancing research activities to support our IBIO-600 and Activin E programs.









G&A expenses for the three months ending March 31, 2025 and 2024 were approximately $3.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively, an increase of $0.3 million. The increase is primarily attributable to growth in IT related costs, consulting fees and franchise taxes, partially offset by lower professional service fees.









Net loss from continuing operations for the three months ending March 31, 2025 was approximately $4.9 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $2.6 million, or $0.71 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2024.









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $5.2 million, inclusive of $0.2 million of restricted cash. Subsequent to the warrant inducement transaction in April, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was approximately $10.5 million as of May 1, 2025.













About iBio, Inc.







iBio (Nadaq:



IBIO



) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit



www.ibioinc.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.











Safe Harbor Statement







Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include statements regarding the events of the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and April 2025 positioning the Company for continued growth; the Company's progress toward a regulatory submission of IBIO-600 in 2026; the promise of the non-human primate data for IBIO-600; IBIO-600 and Activin E antibody bringing the Company closer to delivering transformative therapies; the Company's listing on Nasdaq enhancing visibility, improving trading liquidity, and attracting long-term institutional investors; IBIO-600's potential to be a best-in-class long-acting anti-myostatin antibody; and the proceeds of the warrant inducement transaction being used to support advancements to the Company's pipeline. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including iBio’s ability to submit a regulatory submission of iBIo-600 in 2026; to successfully develop iBIO-600 and Activin E antibody; attract long term institutional investors; -leverage its AI-driven platform to transform the treatment landscape for patients with cardiometabolic diseases and obesity with more effective, targeted therapies addressing the underlying causes of these conditions while improving overall metabolic health and quality of life; extend the half-life of IBIO-600; advance as a clinical-stage biotech; create a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs; and transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine the ability to advance iBio’s internal pipeline priorities in immuno-oncology and cardiometabolics, and drive partnerships in new therapeutic areas, the ability to finance when needed and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, iBio, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







