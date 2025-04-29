iBio, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exercise Existing Warrants for $6.2 Million in Gross Proceeds

iBio, Inc. secures $6.2 million by agreeing to new warrant exercises with existing investors for common stock purchases.

Quiver AI Summary

iBio, Inc. has announced an agreement with institutional investors to exercise existing warrants for shares of its common stock at a reduced price of $1.11 per share, generating approximately $6.2 million in gross proceeds. The investors will receive new warrants to purchase additional shares at an exercise price of $0.86, expiring in five years. The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, with the closing of this transaction expected around April 30, 2025. The company is also set to grant registration rights for the new warrants and will file a registration statement with the SEC. iBio focuses on developing precision antibody therapies for various diseases using AI and advanced computational biology techniques.

Potential Positives

iBio has secured approximately $6.2 million in gross proceeds through the exercise of existing warrants, enhancing its working capital for further corporate purposes.

The company issued new warrants with a lower exercise price, potentially providing more value to investors and a better incentive for further investment.

The transaction reflects strong investor confidence, as it involves existing institutional investors agreeing to increase their stake in the company.

iBio's commitment to file a registration statement for the new warrants demonstrates transparency and adherence to compliance, strengthening investor relations.

Potential Negatives

Entering into a warrant inducement agreement may signal a lack of confidence in the company's current stock price, suggesting financial weakness that necessitates offering investors reduced exercise prices.

The issuance of new warrants could dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially causing dissatisfaction among current investors.

The failure to register the securities under the Securities Act of 1933 may limit their marketability and raise concerns regarding regulatory compliance among investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of iBio's recent warrant exercise agreement?

The agreement aims to raise approximately $6.2 million for working capital and general corporate purposes.

How many shares are involved in the warrant exercise?

The exercise involves 5,626,685 shares of common stock at a price of $1.11 per share.

What are the new warrants offered to the investors?

The new warrants allow investors to purchase up to 11,253,370 shares at an exercise price of $0.86 per share.

When is the closing date for this warrant transaction?

The closing is expected on or about April 30, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What is iBio's mission in drug development?

iBio aims to transform drug discovery and develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for unmet medical needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IBIO Insider Trading Activity

$IBIO insiders have traded $IBIO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONIO BERNARDINO GUIMARAES PARADA purchased 183,823 shares for an estimated $499,998

DAVID ARKOWITZ purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

GARY SENDER purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARTIN BRENNER (See Remarks) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

FELIPE DURAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARC BANJAK (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

WILLIAM D CLARK purchased 1,838 shares for an estimated $4,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $IBIO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, announces today announced that it has entered into an agreement with institutional investors that are existing holders of warrants to purchase shares of common stock of the Company for cash (the “Existing Warrants”), wherein the investors agreed to exercise the Existing Warrants to purchase 5,626,685 shares of common stock at a reduced exercise price of $1.11 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $6.2 million, before deducting advisory fees and certain other expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





In consideration for the exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the investors received new warrants (the “New Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 11,253,370 shares of common stock. The New Warrants are exercisable at $0.86 per common share, and expire five years from the issuance date. The closing of the warrant inducement transaction is expected to occur on or about April 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Chardan acted as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction.





The securities in this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. iBio granted registration rights to the purchasers of the New Warrants, and has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About iBio, Inc.







iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the intended use of proceeds, the expected gross proceeds from the offering and the expected closing of the offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, iBio, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Corporate Contact:









iBio, Inc.









Investor Relations











ir@ibioinc.com











Media Contacts:









Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull









Russo Partners, LLC











Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

















David.schull@russopartnersllc.com















(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.