iBio Announces Conference Call to Review Myostatin and Activin E Antibody Data and Reveal Third Target in AstralBio Collaboration on June 24

iBio will announce a third target in its AstralBio collaboration during a conference call on June 24.

Quiver AI Summary

iBio, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for June 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss new developments in obesity and cardiometabolic disease treatments, including the introduction of a third target in their collaboration with AstralBio, alongside Myostatin and Activin E. CEO Martin Brenner will present advancements in their long-acting Myostatin treatment, IBIO-600, and new preclinical data related to Activin E, highlighting the company's focus on developing targeted antibody therapies that are more effective and better tolerated. The call will be accessible via the iBio investor website, and a replay will be available for 60 days. The press release also includes cautionary statements about forward-looking aspects of iBio's projects and their potential market acceptance.

Potential Positives

iBio is hosting a conference call to discuss significant advancements in the treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, which highlights the company's commitment to addressing major health issues.

The announcement of a third target in the AstralBio Collaboration indicates iBio's expanding research pipeline and collaboration efforts, enhancing its innovation potential.

CEO Martin Brenner's presentation will focus on the development of next-generation antibody therapies, showcasing the company's leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty about the future success of iBio's product candidates, highlighting potential risks in obtaining regulatory approvals and complying with ongoing regulatory requirements.

The statement about the promise of new therapies raises concerns if they fail to deliver effective treatment options in the market.

Dependencies on external factors and the market's reception may pose significant challenges to the company's strategic goals.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the iBio conference call?

The iBio conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the iBio conference call?

Participants can join the live call by accessing the link provided for dial-in numbers and a unique participation code.

What new targets will iBio announce during the call?

iBio will announce a third target in the AstralBio Collaboration, alongside Myostatin and Activin E.

Where can I find the webcast of the call?

The webcast will be available in the Investors section of the iBio website for approximately 60 days after the call.

What are the main focuses of iBio's research?

iBio focuses on developing antibody therapies for obesity, cardiometabolic diseases, cancer, and other challenging conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IBIO Insider Trading Activity

$IBIO insiders have traded $IBIO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONIO BERNARDINO GUIMARAES PARADA purchased 183,823 shares for an estimated $499,998

DAVID ARKOWITZ purchased 18,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

GARY SENDER purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARTIN BRENNER (See Remarks) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

FELIPE DURAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

MARC BANJAK (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 9,191 shares for an estimated $24,999

WILLIAM D CLARK purchased 1,838 shares for an estimated $4,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $IBIO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Review of promising Myostatin and Activin E antibody data









iBio to announce 3







rd







target in Astral Bio Collaboration









Conference call Tuesday, June 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET







SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



iBio, Inc.



(Nasdaq: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its latest advances in obesity and cardiometabolic disease treatments and announce a third target in the AstralBio Collaboration in addition to Myostatin and Activin E.









Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., iBio’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, will outline how iBio is pioneering the next generation of antibody medicines—targeted, longer-lasting, and potentially better tolerated therapies with more sustainable efficacy. Dr. Brenner will present a strategic overview of the obesity strategy, including details on their long acting Myostatin,



IBIO-600



, new preclinical data on



Activin E



and, more safe and effective treatment options.









The webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the iBio website at



ir.ibioinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the iBio website for approximately 60 days following the presentation.









To join the live call, participants need to access this



link



for dial-in numbers and a unique participation code.







About iBio, Inc.







iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit



www.ibioinc.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding pioneering the next generation of antibody medicines, which are potentially better tolerated therapies with more sustainable efficacy, and Activin E and amylin agonist, which are promising pathways for more safe and effective treatment options. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including iBio’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to iBio’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of iBio’s product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; and whether iBio will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; and the other factors discussed in iBio’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and iBio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Corporate Contact:







iBio, Inc.





Investor Relations







ir@ibioinc.com













Media Contacts:







Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull





Russo Partners, LLC







Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com









David.schull@russopartnersllc.com







(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.