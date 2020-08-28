Markets
IBIO

IBio And Planet Biotech Reach License Agreement For Development Of COVID-19 Therapeutic

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO) were gaining 14 percent in pre-market trading on Friday, after the company said it has reached an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Planet Biotechnology for the development of Planet's COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, ACE2-Fc.

As per the terms of the deal, iBio obtained an exclusive license to Planet's ACE2-Fc. Planet is eligible to receive certain pre-specified payments upon achievement of clinical development milestones.

In the pre-market trading, IBIO was trading at $2.42 up $0.31 or 14.69 percent.

In This Story

IBIO

