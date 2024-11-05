Ibiden upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

Bernstein upgraded Ibiden (IBIDF) to Market Perform from Underperform with a 4,800 yen price target The company’s Ibiden’s 50% guidance cut “exhausted the negative catalysts in the near term,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
