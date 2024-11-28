News & Insights

IBI Group Holdings Sees Profit Surge in 2024 Interim Results

November 28, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

IBI Group Holdings Limited (HK:1547) has released an update.

IBI Group Holdings Limited reported a significant turnaround in its interim results for the first half of 2024, with a notable increase in gross profit by 53.8% and a swing to a profit of HK$4,171,000 from a loss of HK$4,936,000 in the previous year. Despite a 43% drop in revenue and other gains, the company managed to improve its earnings per share to HK$0.5 cents. However, the Board decided not to recommend an interim dividend for this period.

