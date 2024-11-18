IBI Group Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividends

IBI Group Holdings Limited (HK:1547) has released an update.

IBI Group Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 28, 2024, to review its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the company has performed and any potential dividend payouts.

