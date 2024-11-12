IBI Group Holdings Forecasts Turnaround with Profit Alert

IBI Group Holdings Limited (HK:1547) has released an update.

IBI Group Holdings Limited has announced an expected turnaround, projecting an unaudited net profit of approximately HK$4.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$4.9 million in the same period last year. This improvement is primarily due to gains from financial assets and enhanced performance in their Building Solutions segment. Investors are advised to stay informed as the final results are pending further review.

