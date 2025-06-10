ibex Survey Reveals 81% of Global CX Executives Plan to Integrate AI Technologies in Contact Centers

A survey reveals 81% of global CX leaders plan to integrate AI into contact centers this year, emphasizing AI's growing importance.

Quiver AI Summary

ibex announced the results of a global survey, conducted by Ryan Strategic Advisory, highlighting the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience (CX) management, with 81% of global CX executives planning to integrate AI into their contact centers this year. The survey, which involved 819 enterprise executives, indicates strong support for AI among contact center leaders, emphasizing the necessity for BPO providers to tailor their AI solutions to enterprise needs. Respondents identified key AI applications like CX insights and real-time agent assistance as highly beneficial, while expressing concerns over security and ethical implications. ibex aims to address these challenges by offering AI solutions that prioritize security and compliance, supporting companies in various industries to enhance customer engagement.

Potential Positives

ibex's survey results indicate a strong demand for AI integration among CX leaders, positioning the company as a potential leader in providing AI-powered solutions for contact centers.

The survey highlights the critical role of AI in enhancing customer experience, reinforcing ibex's strategic focus on innovative technology and potentially attracting new clients.

With over 80% of executives planning to expand AI in their operations, ibex can capitalize on the surging demand for AI expertise and solutions, driving revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The survey results indicate significant concerns among executives regarding security and privacy (50%) and the ethical use of AI (49%), which could imply potential challenges for ibex in addressing these issues.

The high demand for talent and expertise to effectively deploy AI solutions may indicate a skills gap or resource challenge for ibex in meeting client expectations.

While executives display optimism about AI's potential, the significant concerns about its implementation could deter potential clients or impact ibex's reputation if not adequately addressed.

FAQ

What did the ibex survey reveal about AI in customer experience?

The survey found that 81% of global CX executives plan to integrate AI technologies into their contact centers this year.

How many executives participated in the ibex survey?

819 enterprise executives with strategic decision-making authority over contact centers participated in the survey.

What were the key concerns regarding AI implementation?

The top concerns included security and privacy issues (50%) and ethical use of AI (49%).

What applications of AI were rated most valuable in the survey?

Respondents rated CX insights and analytics (4.3/5) and real-time agent assistance (4.0/5) as the most valuable AI applications.

What solutions does ibex provide to enhance customer engagement?

ibex offers business process outsourcing, digital marketing, and AI-powered customer engagement solutions to enhance customer interactions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ibex





(NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the results of a new global survey, conducted by



Ryan Strategic Advisory



, which reveals that artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a core focus for customer experience (CX) leaders around the world. The survey found that 81% of global CX executives are planning to integrate AI technologies into their contact centers this year.





“The results of this year’s survey indicate that there is wholesale buy-in for AI among enterprise contact center leaders,” said Peter Ryan, head of Ryan Strategic Advisory. “The reality is that no one running a sophisticated, quality-driven CX operation can hide from this innovative technology – better to embrace it now and leverage its considerable advantages from both operational and front-line delivery angles.”





The survey captured insights from 819 enterprise executives with strategic decision-making authority over contact centers. The findings underscore the importance for BPO providers to align their AI offerings with the specific needs of enterprises. With over 80% of respondents aiming to expand the reach of AI within their operations, demand is surging not only for innovative solutions, but also for the talent and expertise to deploy AI effectively.





“This new research confirms what we’ve been seeing across the board—AI is a game changer and rapidly becoming an essential tool for modern CX operations,” said Andy Wilkens, Chief Technology Officer at ibex. “What’s particularly encouraging is seeing the sophisticated understanding executives now have about AI’s potential applications. They recognize the need to balance the transformative value with security and ethical concerns around these technologies, which underscores the need for thoughtful AI deployment. At ibex, we’re deploying transformational AI solutions that address the specific priorities of CX executives while providing the security, compliance and domain expertise needed for long-term success.”





When asked to rate AI’s most valuable applications on a scale from one to five, respondents highlighted CX insights and analytics (4.3 out of 5) and real-time agent assistance (4.0 out of 5) as the areas where AI has the most benefit.





The survey also identified key concerns regarding AI implementation. Security and privacy issues topped the list with 50% of respondents ranking these among their top concerns, closely followed by the ethical use of AI at 49%. Quality matters registered moderate concern at 35%, while development process bias (29%) and limited knowledge about AI tools (16%) were less pressing worries.









About ibex









ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.





ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered





ibex Wave iX





solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at





ibex.co





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





.









Media Contact:









Dan Burris





ibex





Daniel.Burris@ibex.co





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca22c039-2c20-4b5e-b8ce-cab9825e7201



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.