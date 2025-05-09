Stocks
$IBEX stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 09, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative

$IBEX stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,948,494 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $IBEX:

$IBEX Insider Trading Activity

$IBEX insiders have traded $IBEX stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEM II G.P., L.P. PINEBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 409,958 shares for an estimated $8,265,425.
  • MOHAMMEDULLA KHAISHGI has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 265,146 shares for an estimated $6,506,779.
  • ROBERT THOMAS DECHANT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 64,931 shares for an estimated $1,685,482.
  • SHUJA KEEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,952 shares for an estimated $1,625,944.
  • GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD RESOURCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,528 shares for an estimated $1,131,304.
  • PAUL JOSEPH INSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,026 shares for an estimated $875,908.
  • CHRISTINA ALICE TROFIMUK-O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,638 shares for an estimated $536,558.
  • JULIE K CASTEEL (Chief Sales/Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,574 shares for an estimated $448,160.
  • BRUCE NEIL DAWSON (Chief Sales and CS Officer) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $324,000
  • GERARD J KLEISTERLEE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $102,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $IBEX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IBEX Government Contracts

We have seen $7,822,759 of award payments to $IBEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $IBEX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

IBEX

