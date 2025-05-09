$IBEX stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBEX stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,948,494 of trading volume.

$IBEX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IBEX:

$IBEX insiders have traded $IBEX stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEM II G.P., L.P. PINEBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 409,958 shares for an estimated $8,265,425 .

. MOHAMMEDULLA KHAISHGI has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 265,146 shares for an estimated $6,506,779 .

. ROBERT THOMAS DECHANT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 64,931 shares for an estimated $1,685,482 .

. SHUJA KEEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,952 shares for an estimated $1,625,944 .

. GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD RESOURCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,528 shares for an estimated $1,131,304 .

. PAUL JOSEPH INSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,026 shares for an estimated $875,908 .

. CHRISTINA ALICE TROFIMUK-O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,638 shares for an estimated $536,558 .

. JULIE K CASTEEL (Chief Sales/Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,574 shares for an estimated $448,160 .

. BRUCE NEIL DAWSON (Chief Sales and CS Officer) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $324,000

GERARD J KLEISTERLEE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $102,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $IBEX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IBEX Government Contracts

We have seen $7,822,759 of award payments to $IBEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $IBEX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.