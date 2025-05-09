$IBEX stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBEX stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,948,494 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IBEX:
$IBEX Insider Trading Activity
$IBEX insiders have traded $IBEX stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEM II G.P., L.P. PINEBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 409,958 shares for an estimated $8,265,425.
- MOHAMMEDULLA KHAISHGI has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 265,146 shares for an estimated $6,506,779.
- ROBERT THOMAS DECHANT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 64,931 shares for an estimated $1,685,482.
- SHUJA KEEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,952 shares for an estimated $1,625,944.
- GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD RESOURCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,528 shares for an estimated $1,131,304.
- PAUL JOSEPH INSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,026 shares for an estimated $875,908.
- CHRISTINA ALICE TROFIMUK-O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,638 shares for an estimated $536,558.
- JULIE K CASTEEL (Chief Sales/Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,574 shares for an estimated $448,160.
- BRUCE NEIL DAWSON (Chief Sales and CS Officer) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $324,000
- GERARD J KLEISTERLEE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $102,750
$IBEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $IBEX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 264,947 shares (+1369.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,693,711
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 261,834 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,626,812
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 169,976 shares (+1055.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,652,784
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 129,833 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,161,433
- IMPACT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 110,000 shares (-49.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,678,500
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 76,302 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,639,729
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 74,380 shares (+267.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,598,426
$IBEX Government Contracts
We have seen $7,822,759 of award payments to $IBEX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PHMSA ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT SERVICES: $2,263,106
- HISTOPATHOLOGY TECHNOLOGIST AND CLINICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST: $1,497,532
- FUNDING FOR TRAINING, EXERCISES AND EVALUATION (TEE) SUPPORT SERVICES: $1,104,075
- FY21 NON PERSONAL SERVICES BILLABLE NPS ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES: $686,361
- THE OFFICE OF REGIONAL SERVICES REQUESTS FUNDING IN THE AMOUNT OF $540,000 TO FUND 4 SUPPORT STAFF AN EXECU...: $584,103
