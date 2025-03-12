ibex Sponsors CCW Executive Exchange to Showcase AI-Driven Customer Engagement Solutions

ibex sponsors the CCW Executive Exchange to showcase AI-driven customer engagement solutions and connect with industry leaders.

ibex, a global provider of business process outsourcing and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, has announced its sponsorship of the CCW Executive Exchange in Austin, Texas, taking place from March 12 to 14, 2025. The event will focus on topics such as conversational IVR, next-gen customer analytics, AI integration, and improving BPO partnerships, areas in which ibex excels. Julie Casteel, ibex’s Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO, emphasized the company's dedication to evolving customer expectations and delivering innovative solutions, particularly through its AI-driven ibex Wave iX suite. The CCW Executive Exchange is an exclusive gathering for senior customer experience leaders to connect and find effective solutions to industry challenges, where ibex intends to showcase its technologies that enhance customer interactions and operational efficiency. With a global workforce of over 30,000, ibex manages significant customer interactions while generating substantial annual revenue for clients in various sectors.

Potential Positives

ibex is positioning itself as a leader in customer experience innovation by sponsoring the CCW Executive Exchange, highlighting its commitment to advancing industry standards.

The press release emphasizes ibex's expertise in AI and next-gen customer analytics, showcasing its innovative ibex Wave iX solution suite which could attract new business and partnerships.

Engagement with senior CX leaders at a prestigious event enhances ibex's visibility and credibility in the industry, potentially leading to further opportunities and collaborations.

By demonstrating a solutions-driven approach, ibex reinforces its ability to address critical business challenges for clients, positioning itself as a valuable partner in optimising customer experience operations.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights ibex's sponsorship of an industry event, it does not provide specific information about the company's financial performance or growth metrics, which may lead to concerns regarding transparency and accountability.

The announcement focuses heavily on the features of its AI-driven technologies, but fails to address potential challenges or criticisms related to AI ethics, data privacy, or implementation costs, which are pressing issues in today's market.

The specificity of the event being invitation-only may imply exclusivity that could alienate some sectors of the market, potentially limiting ibex's outreach and engagement with a broader audience.

FAQ

What is ibex sponsoring at the CCW Executive Exchange?

ibex is sponsoring the CCW Executive Exchange, taking place in Austin, TX from March 12-14, 2025.

What topics will be covered at the CCW Executive Exchange?

Topics include conversational IVR, next-gen customer analytics, AI harnessing, and BPO partnerships.

What is the focus of ibex's AI-driven technology?

ibex focuses on delivering solutions that enhance customer experiences and optimize contact center performance.

How does ibex contribute to customer experience innovation?

ibex leverages its AI-powered Wave iX solution suite to improve interactions and drive customer engagement.

Where can I find more information about ibex?

More information about ibex can be found on their website at ibex.co or on LinkedIn.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ibex





(NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the CCW Executive Exchange in Austin, TX, March 12–14, 2025.





Featured topics at the Austin event will include the rise of conversational IVR, accelerating next-gen customer analytics, harnessing the power of AI, and building better BPO partnerships—all areas where ibex has demonstrated expertise, innovation, and leadership.





“We’re excited to sponsor the CCW Executive Exchange and engage with forward-thinking CX leaders who are driving innovation in our industry,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “As customer expectations continue to evolve, ibex remains committed to delivering transformative solutions that help brands optimize their CX operations and create exceptional experiences. This event provides an ideal forum to showcase our latest AI-driven technologies and collaborate with industry leaders on addressing their most pressing CX challenges.”





The CCW Executive Exchange, part of the world’s largest customer contact event series, is an invitation-only gathering designed specifically for senior CX and customer contact leaders seeking to benchmark, connect, and identify solutions to critical business challenges in the most efficient and effective way possible.





ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. The groundbreaking AI-driven





ibex Wave iX





solution suite, which is comprised of three strategic components—Agent



AI



, Customer



AI



, and Insights



AI



— leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver next-generation AI and agent-assisted customer experience.





ibex CX experts will be available throughout the event to share insights and showcase technologies that improve customer interactions, enhance contact center performance, and deliver superior client outcomes while reducing operating costs.









About ibex









ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.





ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered





ibex Wave iX





solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at





ibex.co





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





.









Media Contact:









Dan Burris









Daniel.Burris@ibex.co









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c18a48c-6d8b-4cdf-ad67-d65e082a5fa4





