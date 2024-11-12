Ibex sponsors CCW Executive Exchange in Phoenix

ibex (IBEX) announced its sponsorship of CCW Executive Exchange 2024, taking place November 13-15 at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix. ibex will lead a roundtable discussion, Hype Vs. Reality: The AI Wave, and The Best Next Move for CX Leaders, on Thursday, November 14, focusing on the transformative impact of AI on customer experience.

