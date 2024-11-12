News & Insights

Stocks
IBEX

Ibex sponsors CCW Executive Exchange in Phoenix

November 12, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ibex (IBEX) announced its sponsorship of CCW Executive Exchange 2024, taking place November 13-15 at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix. ibex will lead a roundtable discussion, Hype Vs. Reality: The AI Wave, and The Best Next Move for CX Leaders, on Thursday, November 14, focusing on the transformative impact of AI on customer experience.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IBEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.