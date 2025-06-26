ibex Recognized as a Leader in Frost Radar™ Customer Experience Management Outsourcing 2025 for North America and Latin America

ibex has been ranked as a Leader in Frost Radar™ for Customer Experience Management Outsourcing in North and Latin America.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ibex





(NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked as a Leader in the



Frost Radar™ Customer Experience Management Outsourcing





2025



report for both North America and Latin America.





“We are proud to be named a Leader by Frost & Sullivan in its highly respected Frost Radar™ report for CX management outsourcing, which accurately reflects ibex’s position as one of the most dynamic and visionary BPOs in the industry,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “ibex has been disrupting the CX industry with innovative agent assist technology and raising the bar on world-class CX for more than a decade, and we are at it again today. From award-winning AI-assisted live agent support to lifelike autonomous customer interactions, we automate the routine and empower human agents to solve the complex.”





The Frost Radar™ is a proprietary, data-driven benchmarking tool that evaluates companies based on their focus on continuous innovation and their ability to convert that innovation into sustained growth. ibex outperformed in both innovation and growth, reflecting its winning AI strategy and market-leading performance.





“ibex earned a leadership position in this year’s Frost Radar™ because of its unique innovation capabilities, elevated adoption rates, nimbleness, and unusually high growth rates in non-traditional businesses,” said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. “A key aspect of ibex’s success is its investment in advanced technology and proprietary platforms. The company’s Wave iX AI solutions platform is a game-changer and underscores its commitment to technology-driven CX management.”





The report noted that ibex’s cutting-edge Wave iX platform serves as the cornerstone of the company’s AI-powered CX strategy, enhancing CX through predictive analytics, automation, and real-time business intelligence. The report further noted that by embedding AI and automation into daily operations, ibex ensures seamless technology integration, enabling real-time performance tracking and efficiency analysis.





The report also stated that a major success driver for ibex is its commitment to employee development and career progression. A remarkable 95% of leaders started out as agents before advancing into management positions, helping to foster experienced leadership and strengthen employee loyalty and engagement.





“Next-generation CX takes more than just technology; it takes deep understanding of the customer journey, unparalleled business analytics, a remarkable workforce, and a proven track record of flawless execution and rapid deployment,” added Dechant. “We design and implement bespoke solutions that meet our clients’ unique needs in weeks, not months, ensuring exceptional customer outcomes at scale. ibex brings it all together!”









About ibex









ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.





ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered





ibex Wave iX





solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at





ibex.co





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





.









