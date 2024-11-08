Ibex price target raised to $26 from $23 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Ibex (IBEX) to $26 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q1 results were good and F2025 guidance raised; and the company’s strong sales momentum is turning into accelerating growth in F2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IBEX:
- Ibex Ltd Reports Record First Quarter Earnings
- IBEX Secures New Credit Agreements with HSBC
- ai-virtual-agent" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Ibex announces the launch of ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent
- IBEX Board Reshuffle with New Appointments
- Ibex enters partnership with Parloa
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.