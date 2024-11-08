Ibex price target raised to $26 from $23 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Ibex (IBEX) to $26 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q1 results were good and F2025 guidance raised; and the company’s strong sales momentum is turning into accelerating growth in F2025.

