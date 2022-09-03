IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) investors are sitting on a loss of 11% if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. Over the year the IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) share price fell 11%. But that actually beats the market decline of 18%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on IBEX because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 14% in about a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 6.0% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

IBEX managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

IBEX's revenue is actually up 9.9% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:IBEX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 18% over the year, the fact that IBEX shareholders were down 11% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 5.8% in that time. Momentum traders would generally avoid a stock if the share price is in a downtrend. We prefer keep an eye on the trends in business metrics like revenue or EPS. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IBEX better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with IBEX , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

