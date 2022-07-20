IBEX Limited's (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

IBEX's (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study IBEX's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IBEX is:

23% = US$22m ÷ US$97m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

IBEX's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, IBEX has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, IBEX's exceptional 65% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared IBEX's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

NasdaqGM:IBEX Past Earnings Growth July 20th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is IBEX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is IBEX Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that IBEX doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with IBEX's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

